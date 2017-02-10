Accused thief caught on camera burglarizing North Fort Myers home
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after surveillance footage showed him stealing from a home, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Justin Panossian is facing burglary and larceny charges after a home surveillance camera showed him leaving the Breeze Drive home with $350 and some medicine nearly two weeks ago, deputies said.
“It hurts. I didn’t think he would do that,” ” said homeowner Tammy Perkins, who was also friends with Panossian.
Panossian is currently in custody with a no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
|Reporter:
|Taylor Bisacky
TaylorWINKNews
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews