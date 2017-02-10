Accused thief caught on camera burglarizing North Fort Myers home

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after surveillance footage showed him stealing from a home, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin Panossian is facing burglary and larceny charges after a home surveillance camera showed him leaving the Breeze Drive home with $350 and some medicine nearly two weeks ago, deputies said.

“It hurts. I didn’t think he would do that,” ” said homeowner Tammy Perkins, who was also friends with Panossian.

Panossian is currently in custody with a no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews