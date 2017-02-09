Port Charlotte weapon search turns up BB gun instead

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A search for a deadly weapon allegedly used by a 15-year-old uncovered a BB gun instead.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill after he was accused of pointing a gun at another teen at Lake Betty Park.

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office dive team spent hours looking in the lake for the weapon. That search didn’t turn up anything, but deputies found the BB gun elsewhere.

It’s unclear whether the boy remains in custody.