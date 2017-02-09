News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
63°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Accused thief caught on camera burglarizing North Fort Myers home
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump’s immigration ban
Port Charlotte weapon search turns up BB gun instead
Suspects sought after skimmers found in Charlotte County gas stations
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
New Jersey considering bill to outlaw declawing of cats
Indian boy born with 2 penises recovering after surgery
Florida State Fair to begin with treats
‘CHICAGO’ brings jazz to SWFL
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
The FGCU Basketball Show
Falcons fan tempts fate with ‘Super Bowl LI Champs’ tattoo
Sweetest of all: Patriots reign in mighty Super Bowl rally
Patriots erase record deficit, win Super Bowl in OT
Call for Action
Is identity theft insurance worth the cost?
Infotainment apps deliver bite-sized information
Are your home electronics spying on you?
Cape Coral man stuck with unwanted cellphone bill
New study shows SWFL employees may be underpaid
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Accused thief caught on camera burglarizing North Fort Myers home
Valentines for veterans auction
Second annual art from the heart event
Healthy Kids: Man’s Best Friend
63°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
February 9, 2017 6:37 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast