Is buying appliances from IKEA a good idea?

FORT MYERS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — IF you visit any IKEA store, you can see people wandering around, imagining ways to transform their new home for an affordable price.

In fact, an entire kitchen can be bought for as little as $3,000, before appliances and labor.

But is it a good idea to buy your appliances at IKEA?

Consumer Reports recently tested a variety of IKEA appliances, including ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, a cooktop and a microwave.

The results were mixed.

While $280 Lagan dishwasher was noisy and the cycle time is 160 minutes long, the $400 Renlig does an excellent job cleaning and drying dishes for only 115 minutes.

The $800 Betrodd gas range did a better job cooking than some non-IKEA models that cost $2,000 more. It gave very good baking results and has a convection mode.

However, it didn’t do a good job broiling burgers.

The $1,500 dollar Nutid french-door refrigerator has excellent temperature control and energy efficiency, performing better than similar refrigerators that are double the price.

All appliances but the Lagan line are covered by IKEA’s five-year warranty. The industry standard is only one year.

IKEA has stores in 25 states and some of their products are available online.

To see the full list of appliances tested, click here.