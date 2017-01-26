Fed-Ex driver abandons truck outside Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One couple was furious after they found an abandoned Fed-Ex truck in their driveway Thursday afternoon.

“Who does that? They could’ve parked in another Publix parking lot as opposed to here,” said homeowner Sherri Mason.

Mason called Fed-Ex to find out why this truck was locked with no driver outside her 32nd Street home. The company told her the driver was an independent contractor and suggest she have it towed.

The driver returned that evening and apologized, saying it was a mistake and that he parked at the wrong address.

But Mason doesn’t believe that’s a good enough reason.

“It is not acceptable to pull into a residential neighborhood and have a truck in your driveway — in your parking spot — left here and no accountability,” she said.

The driver was eventually able to get into the truck and drive away.