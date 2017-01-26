Brevard pet hotel employee accused of animal cruelty

VIERA, Fla. (WKMG) — Brevard County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said was caught on video swinging a shih tzu by its leash and slamming it to the ground at a boarding facility, breaking the dog’s leg.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Joseph Pendergrass, who works at Barkingham Palace on U.S. 1 in Rockledge, was captured on video abusing the animal earlier this week.

Ivey said Pendergrass also appeared to kick the dog.

In a message posted on Facebook Ivey called the incident one of the most despicable acts of animal cruelty that he’s ever seen.

“Now, Mr. Pendergrass, I’ve told everyone before that if you hurt an animal in Brevard County, you’re going straight to jail,” Ivey said. “So the best thing for you to do is man up, do the right thing by turning yourself in, and face the consequences of your actions.”

Ivey said the owners of Barkingham Palace did not learn of the abuse until they checked surveillance video after noticing the dog’s injuries. The owners immediately called police, Ivey said.

Anyone with information about Pendergrass is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

