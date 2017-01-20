SWFL reacts to Inauguration Day on social media

Published: January 20, 2017 10:49 AM EST
Updated: January 20, 2017 2:54 PM EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, and many in Southwest Florida are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Fort Myers resident Lindsey Vlemmix’s enthusiasm for a big day in the nation’s history is clear in this photo she posted to Instagram:

Fabian Bertuna took to Twitter in Estero to post a musical tribute to Trump:

Not everyone is excited about the transition of power:

#Florida, this view almost makes me forgive you for voting for #Trump. Almost. #nofilter @anthonymrossi

A photo posted by Nina Judar (@ninajudar) on

Artist Leoma Lovegrove, whose support for Trump was made abundantly clear at her Matlacha gallery, is in Washington for the inauguration:

A student from Palmetto Ridge High School tweeted his feelings prior to taking part in the Inaugural Parade:

The school tweeted to let people know the students were safe amid violent protests near the parade route:

Steve Ferrin was at Southwest Florida International Airport on his way to Washington:

The message from Michelle Rouse of Naples was clear:

It all starts today 🇺🇸#letsgo #inauguration #trump45 #maga #trumpinauguration #ibelieve

A photo posted by Michelle Rouse (@michelle_rouse73) on

WINK News reporter Channing Frampton was live via Facebook from an inauguration party in Naples:

Florida Gulf Coast University political science professor Peter Bergerson weighed in live on Facebook with WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern:

Writer:Chuck Myron
