SWFL reacts to Inauguration Day on social media

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, and many in Southwest Florida are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Fort Myers resident Lindsey Vlemmix’s enthusiasm for a big day in the nation’s history is clear in this photo she posted to Instagram:

Fabian Bertuna took to Twitter in Estero to post a musical tribute to Trump:

https://t.co/uqamWQFmZ2. Go Trump go — FABIAN BERTUNA (@FabianBertuna) January 20, 2017

Not everyone is excited about the transition of power:

#Florida, this view almost makes me forgive you for voting for #Trump. Almost. #nofilter @anthonymrossi A photo posted by Nina Judar (@ninajudar) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Artist Leoma Lovegrove, whose support for Trump was made abundantly clear at her Matlacha gallery, is in Washington for the inauguration:

A student from Palmetto Ridge High School tweeted his feelings prior to taking part in the Inaugural Parade:

Marching today in the Parade, the full effect of what it means hit me at approximately 6:30 am and now I'm terrified but determined! — Taylor Toatley (@TaylorToatley) January 20, 2017

The school tweeted to let people know the students were safe amid violent protests near the parade route:

Those worried about us, we've got 5 branches, DC's finest, and secret service here #PRHSinDC @collierschools pic.twitter.com/tqQmpsFp30 — Palmetto Ridge (@PalmettoRidgeHS) January 20, 2017

Steve Ferrin was at Southwest Florida International Airport on his way to Washington:

Heading to D.C. with @helensellsnaples, we heard there is something going on tomorrow…. #trump #maga #inauguration #spiritairlines #ftmyers #washingtondc A photo posted by Steven Hartley Ferren (@steveferren) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:50am PST

The message from Michelle Rouse of Naples was clear:

It all starts today 🇺🇸#letsgo #inauguration #trump45 #maga #trumpinauguration #ibelieve A photo posted by Michelle Rouse (@michelle_rouse73) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:41am PST

WINK News reporter Channing Frampton was live via Facebook from an inauguration party in Naples:

Florida Gulf Coast University political science professor Peter Bergerson weighed in live on Facebook with WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern:

