Keeping property safe: What’s fair game for thieves?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Surveillance footage showed what appeared to be a suspected thief stealing a metal wheel from outside 3-D Murphy Beds last month.

However, while the person of interest was found and charged, the charges were dropped by the state attorney’s office due to a lack of evidence proving the man acted with criminal intent, according to court documents.

“I’ve always been raised that if it doesn’t belong to you, and you take it, it’s stealing. If someone didn’t give it to you, it’s stealing.” said Robert Peters, the owner of the store.

It’s best to keep metal indoors or locked away in order to prevent theft, police said.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

ChanningWINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews