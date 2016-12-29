Former Lee Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing grand theft charge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Lee County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after complaints about discrepancies in his work hours.

Cmdr. Randy Crone, who retired in July, is facing a second-degree grand theft charge and is accused of defrauding the sheriff’s office of more than $60,000. He turned himself in Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an internal investigation.

During the hours he was supposed to be fulfilling his commander duties, Crone would pick up shifts on details, including the Lee County Fair and various spring training events. He received additional compensation for those details from the sheriff’s office and ultimately, tax payers.

Neighbors were surprised, describing him as a kind, but quiet man.

“My interactions have been great — nice guy, seems to be a great granddad, a great dad, I always thought he was great,” said Lisa, a neighbor who chose not to reveal her last name.

Crone worked for the sheriff’s office from September 1991 until his July 5 retirement. His last position was Commander of the Patrol Bureau.

Sheriff Scott issued the following statement:

“I am disappointed in the actions of this former member of our agency and his actions should not reflect on the hard work and dedication that the members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office provide to the citizens of Lee County each and every day.”

Crone is also facing a charge of official misconduct and scheme to defraud.

Reporter: Kim Powell

