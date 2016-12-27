SWFL, nation awaits arrival of Harriet’s eaglet

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thousands tuned in online while a few people waited under the nest of Southwest Florida’s beloved eagle matriarch, Harriet, hoping to witness the arrival of a new eaglet Tuesday.

As of 5:30 a.m., the baby eagle had yet to break from its shell. When it hatches, it will enter the notorious saga that began when Harriet got caught in the middle of a love triangle.

Watch a livestream from Harriet’s nest here: http://bit.ly/2izUS7o.