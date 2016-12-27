Recent data shows crime decrease in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — New statistics reveal crime is on the decline in Collier County.

According to the most recent data from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a 55 percent decrease in crime since 2000. As of 2015, the Naples Jail Center housed only 794 inmates, compared to nearly 1,000 in 2012.

While there has been some recent instances of violent crime, such as an East Naples man accused of murdering his mother and a shooting at Mercato, residents like Jorge Velasquez are pleased with the numbers.

“The community is very involved with the local police department, the police department does a great job of patrolling, and they’re involved with the community,” he said.

Velasquez also said he noticed more of a police presence, but it isn’t obtrusive, saying he feels safe.