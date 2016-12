Pet Pals: Maxine

FORT MYERS, Fla – Meet Maxine, a three-year-old Dachshund/mix who is looking for the perfect home. Dr. Whitney Whitford from the Animal Medical Center of Lehigh Acres introduced us to the sweet, loving pup.

If you’d like to adopt Maxine, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (239) 332-0364.