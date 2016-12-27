Florida gas tax set to rise in 2017

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida is one of several states that will see a tax increase on gas in 2017.

The state’s taxes will rise to 36.7 cents per gallon to balance budgets for road construction and maintenance as federal funding hasn’t kept pace with inflation and more fuel efficient cars, state transportation officials said.

According to AAA, the damage done to vehicles by roadways costs more in repairs than hiking the price of fuel.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nebraska and Indiana will also see a higher gas tax.