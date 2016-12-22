1 dead in Buckingham Road crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person died in a crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Buckingham and Bird roads, a Florida Highway Patrol official said.

Fort Myers resident Chastity Ayala Salidivar, 42, was killed when her Ford Mustang collided with a Ford F-150 driven by a 16-year-old who was taken to HealthPark Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the FHP. A 5-year-old passenger in Salidivar’s car was also taken to HealthPark with minor injuries.

Another Ford F-150, driven by 69-year-old Richard Glen Ivey, was in the wreck as well, but Ivey was unhurt, the FHP said.

WINK News isn’t naming the minors involved in the wreck.

An FHP investigation is underway, and charges are pending. Alcohol was not a factor, according to the FHP.

The wreck happened around 8:35 a.m., said FHP Public Information Officer Lt. Gregory S. Bueno.

Buckingham Road was closed in both directions between Orange River and Palm Beach boulevards for about four hours before reopening at about 12:45 p.m.

Here is a Facebook live from WINK News Reporter Kristin Sanchez with more: