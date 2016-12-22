1 dead in Buckingham Road crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person died in a crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Buckingham and Bird roads, a Florida Highway Patrol official said.
Fort Myers resident Chastity Ayala Salidivar, 42, was killed when her Ford Mustang collided with a Ford F-150 driven by a 16-year-old who was taken to HealthPark Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the FHP. A 5-year-old passenger in Salidivar’s car was also taken to HealthPark with minor injuries.
Another Ford F-150, driven by 69-year-old Richard Glen Ivey, was in the wreck as well, but Ivey was unhurt, the FHP said.
WINK News isn’t naming the minors involved in the wreck.
An FHP investigation is underway, and charges are pending. Alcohol was not a factor, according to the FHP.
The wreck happened around 8:35 a.m., said FHP Public Information Officer Lt. Gregory S. Bueno.
Buckingham Road was closed in both directions between Orange River and Palm Beach boulevards for about four hours before reopening at about 12:45 p.m.
Here is a Facebook live from WINK News Reporter Kristin Sanchez with more:
Maybe driver-less cars are the solution in Lee County?
Your a dumb a&$.
You’re*
That was my sister
My condolences :-(
I’m sorry for your loss Maria.
Condolences
OMG – I’m so sorry :( May God help you at this time.
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Chastity at Eye Centers of Florida. She was such a beautiful person. This is a terrible loss, you and your family are in my prayers.
It is so sad My prayers are with the family right now. That road is so dangerous…Daiky accidents and fatalities..
I drive that road all the time, never had a problem and I don’t see the danger. People need to pay attention no matter what road they are on
Maria i am truly sorry for your loss, i knew your sister well for many years because Chastity and i used to work together at an eye doctor’s office. She was also good friends with my wife Viviana
Condolences Maria
Condolences to the family R.I.P another beautiful angel in heaven
I wonder whether the teenager was texting while driving