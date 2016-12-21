Teens facing charges for stealing from Lee County church

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two teenage girls were arrested Tuesday near a church where they were accused of stealing a donation box, deputies said.

The girls pried the donation box from a wall at St. Columbkille Catholic Church on Iona Road on Dec. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The amount of money they took from the box is unknown.

Church members later identified the pair from surveillance video, noting that the teens were known to frequent the church’s property. They were arrested after a parishioner spotted them several blocks from the church.

Kayla Harber, 18, was taken to the Lee County Jail. Her alleged accomplice, whose name is not being published because she is a minor, was taken to a juvenile center.

Both teenagers are facing charges for felony criminal mischief to a church.