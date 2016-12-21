Man accused of stealing wheel rim from Cape business
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Surveillance footage from Dec. 17 shows a man stealing what a business owner said was an $850 wheel rim.
The owner of 3D Murphy Beds at 2512 Andalusia Blvd. said the man did not have permission to take the rim.
Police are now looking for the man and a woman seen in his maroon Dodge Ram 1500 truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.
this looks like the man is picking up junk if he did steal to me it seems unwilling and 850 for a single ford rim with no Center hubcap really
If the rim was THAT valuable, why was it laying around?
That junk rim is 850$ because that’s what it would cost on a brand new car. That junk rim sitting out by the dumpster is maybe worth 40$ from the junk yard. He is scaming his insurance company.
I want to thank the media for doing this story on the the theft at my shop… The police contacted me today and informed me that the thief is in custody. BTW the 850.00 value placed on the rim is the retail replacement cost and it was accidentally left outside in an outside storage area while hastily getting ready to leave on a vacation. At any rate it was his to take.
I think you mean it WASN’T his to take.