Teacher arrested, accused of shoplifting in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Hardee County fifth-grade teacher was arrested after being accused of retail theft, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Monica L. Block, 45, of 1845 Ratcliff Road in Wauchula, attempted to leave the Dillard’s store in the Port Charlotte Town Center on 1441 Tamiami Trail without paying for nearly $850 in clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

A loss prevention officer stopped Block, a language arts teacher at Zolfo Springs Elementary School, before she was able to leave with 11 polo shirts and a jacket worth a combined $840.23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Block faces charges of grand theft property and resisting a law enforcement officer during retail theft. She was released from jail Saturday on $7,500 bond.

The school district confirmed Monday that it still employs Block as a teacher.