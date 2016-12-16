Charlotte County man arrested in alleged prostitution ring

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A 75-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for his role in a Sarasota County prostitution ring.
Faye Cohenour, 75, of 4254 Oak Terrace Circle in Port Charlotte, is facing a charge for solicitation of prostitution, Genevieve Judge of the Sarasota Police Department said Friday.
Cohenour joins six other men who were caught in the undercover sting:
They all face charges for solicitation of prostitution. Cohenour is the oldest of accused traffickers, most of who lived on the west coast of Florida. One man is from Georgia. The youngest suspect in the prostitution ring is 20-year-old Elier Gonzalez-Perez.
