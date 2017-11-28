Violence scrubs Fort Myers event designed to end violence

FORT MYERS, Fla. An event meant unite law enforcement with the community has been called off.

And it’s all because of the sort of violence it was aimed at curbing.

Organizer Curtis Collins believes having the Unity in the Community event, which had been planned for Saturday at the Dr. Ann Murphy Knight STARS Complex, would be too risky after a weekend of gunfire nearby.

A man opened fire near a funeral and another man was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Collins, a local filmmaker, plans to reschedule the event.

“It’s something that I just don’t feel comfortable with,” Collins said.

The event was expected to draw hundreds of children and families with a festive atmosphere. The many police officers present would have provided security, but organizers weren’t able to obtain the liability insurance necessary for a gathering of that size, Collins said.

“You can’t be too safe nowadays,” Collins said. “You have to watch out for these kids, because God forbid if somebody wanted to do something that day. I couldn’t live with myself.”

