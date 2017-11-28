Video shows moments before deadly Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. Exclusive surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash on Veterans Parkway.
Kenneth A. Graves was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang at around 3:40 p.m. on Veterans Parkway near Country Club Boulevard and struck a 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Kennya L. Gonzalez Ojeda, 32, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
Ojeda was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to her injuries, police said. The Ford also struck a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Crystal M. Binkley, 34, who was uninjured.
Graves sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Nearby resident Brent Simpson says he was having Thanksgiving dinner with his family when they heard the wreck and saw the aftermath.
“Horrific … I mean the only way you can describe the whole thing is absolutely terrifying,” Simpson said.
Simpson says crashes in the area happen way too often, and it’s part of the reason why he installed a security camera outside his home.
“It’s a tough area for police to monitor because there’s no where for them to pull speeders over once they get to the top of the bridge unless it’s on the other side,” he said.
Simpson hopes this tragic crash will lead to some kind of change.
“Something’s gotta get done, because it happens so often around here. It’s almost a nonevent for us because it’s just constant,” he said.
Ojeda has an extensive list of traffic citations and one sealed auto negligence case:
- July 29, 2007: Failure to change name on driver’s license – pleaded guilty
- Jan. 4, 2008: Failure to obey a traffic control device – pleaded guilty
- Feb. 12, 2008: Turned without or with an improper signal – adjudication withheld
- Feb. 12, 2008: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed
- Nov. 13, 2008: Toll violation – adjudication withheld
- Dec. 1, 2008: Toll violation- pleaded guilty
- Jan. 9, 2009: Toll violation- pleaded guilty
- Jan. 10, 2009: Illegal sunscreen – pleaded guilty
- Jan. 18, 2009: Failure to display registration – pleaded guilty
- Feb. 8, 2009: Failure to return driver’s license or registration when insurance canceled – adjudication withheld
- Dec. 21, 2009: Failure to prove PIP insurance – pleaded guilty
- Dec. 21, 2009: Failure to display registration – pleaded guilty
- Dec. 28, 2009: Failure to prove PIP insurance – pleaded guilty
- Dec. 28, 2009: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – pleaded guilty
- Feb. 25, 2010: Toll violation – pleaded guilty
- Feb. 26, 2010: Driving on a suspended license – dismissed
- March 28, 2010: Toll violation – pleaded guilty
- Aug. 9, 2010: Careless driving – pleaded guilty
- Aug. 9, 2010: Child restraint infraction – pleaded guilty
- Aug. 9, 2010: Failure to prove PIP insurance – pleaded guilty
- Aug. 31, 2010: Toll violation – adjudicated guilty
- Sept. 13, 2010: Toll violation – adjudicated guilty
- Sept. 14, 2010: Toll violation – adjudicated guilty
- Nov. 17, 2010: Toll violation – adjudication withheld
- Jan. 20, 2011: Toll violation – adjudication withheld
- Jan. 30, 2011: Toll violation – adjudication withheld
- April 12, 2012: Failure to display registration – dismissed
- April 12, 2012: Failure to prove PIP insurance – dismissed
- May 30, 2012: Speeding – adjudicated guilty
- July 10, 2012: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed
- July 14, 2013: Vehicle in unsafe condition – pleaded guilty
- July 14, 2013: Failure to display registration – dismissed
- Sept. 19, 2013: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed
- Dec. 11, 2013: Red light infraction – pleaded guilty
- Feb. 7, 2014: Failure to obey a traffic control device – pleaded guilty
- April 1, 2014: Seatbelt violation – pleaded guilty
- April 24, 2014: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed
- Dec. 25, 2014: Failure to prove PIP insurance – dismissed
- Sept. 22, 2015: Speeding in a school zone – adjudicated guilty
- May 27, 2016: Headlight tinted/IMPR covers – pleaded guilty
- July 19, 2016: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed
Ojeda is not currently facing any charges for the crash on Veterans Parkway, but the Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
