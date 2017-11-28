Video shows moments before deadly Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Exclusive surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash on Veterans Parkway.

Kenneth A. Graves was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang at around 3:40 p.m. on Veterans Parkway near Country Club Boulevard and struck a 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Kennya L. Gonzalez Ojeda, 32, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Ojeda was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to her injuries, police said. The Ford also struck a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Crystal M. Binkley, 34, who was uninjured.

Graves sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Nearby resident Brent Simpson says he was having Thanksgiving dinner with his family when they heard the wreck and saw the aftermath.

“Horrific … I mean the only way you can describe the whole thing is absolutely terrifying,” Simpson said.

Simpson says crashes in the area happen way too often, and it’s part of the reason why he installed a security camera outside his home.

“It’s a tough area for police to monitor because there’s no where for them to pull speeders over once they get to the top of the bridge unless it’s on the other side,” he said.

Simpson hopes this tragic crash will lead to some kind of change.

“Something’s gotta get done, because it happens so often around here. It’s almost a nonevent for us because it’s just constant,” he said.

Ojeda has an extensive list of traffic citations and one sealed auto negligence case:

July 29, 2007: Failure to change name on driver’s license – pleaded guilty

Failure to obey a traffic control device – pleaded guilty Feb. 12, 2008: Turned without or with an improper signal – adjudication withheld

Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed Nov. 13, 2008: Toll violation – adjudication withheld

Toll violation- pleaded guilty Jan. 9, 2009: Toll violation- pleaded guilty

Illegal sunscreen – pleaded guilty Jan. 18, 2009: Failure to display registration – pleaded guilty

Failure to return driver’s license or registration when insurance canceled – adjudication withheld Dec. 21, 2009: Failure to prove PIP insurance – pleaded guilty

Failure to display registration – pleaded guilty Dec. 28, 2009: Failure to prove PIP insurance – pleaded guilty

Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – pleaded guilty Feb. 25, 2010: Toll violation – pleaded guilty

Driving on a suspended license – dismissed March 28, 2010: Toll violation – pleaded guilty

Careless driving – pleaded guilty Aug. 9, 2010: Child restraint infraction – pleaded guilty

Failure to prove PIP insurance – pleaded guilty Aug. 31, 2010: Toll violation – adjudicated guilty

Toll violation – adjudicated guilty Sept. 14, 2010: Toll violation – adjudicated guilty

Toll violation – adjudication withheld Jan. 20, 2011: Toll violation – adjudication withheld

Toll violation – adjudication withheld April 12, 2012: Failure to display registration – dismissed

Failure to prove PIP insurance – dismissed May 30, 2012: Speeding – adjudicated guilty

Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed July 14, 2013: Vehicle in unsafe condition – pleaded guilty

Failure to display registration – dismissed Sept. 19, 2013: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed

Red light infraction – pleaded guilty Feb. 7, 2014: Failure to obey a traffic control device – pleaded guilty

Seatbelt violation – pleaded guilty April 24, 2014: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed

: Failure to prove PIP insurance – dismissed Sept. 22, 2015: Speeding in a school zone – adjudicated guilty

Headlight tinted/IMPR covers – pleaded guilty July 19, 2016: Driver’s license not carried/exhibited – dismissed

Ojeda is not currently facing any charges for the crash on Veterans Parkway, but the Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.