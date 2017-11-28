Port Charlotte woman, 38, killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA, Fla. A 38-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed Thanksgiving Day in a crash on I-75 in Sarasota County.

Colleen C. Manning died when her 2005 Chevrolet Aveo was hit from behind by a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Paige Graber, 21, of Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Manning had slowed to avoid a car that was in a previous crash.

Graber and her passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to the FHP. The wreck took place at 8:12 p.m. just south of State Road 681 near Honore Avenue.

The FHP continues to investigate to determine whether any citations will be issued.

