Jury selection begins for Lehigh Acres triple-homicide trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. A jury will be selected Tuesday to decide the fate of a 21-year-old man accused of three murders.

Brian Hyde, of Lehigh Acres, is accused of stabbing and killing his aunt, pregnant cousin and cousin’s boyfriend in 2015.

Hyde is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of killing an unborn child by injuring the mother.

Hyde’s bloody fingerprints and footprint were found inside the home on the 3500 block of 21st Street Southwest, according to officials. He entered a not-guilty plea and has been held without bond.

