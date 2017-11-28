How ‘Giving Tuesday’ ushers in the holidays’ charitable spirit

NEW YORK (CNN) For decades now, millions of Americans have been embracing the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza known as “Black Friday.” Then came “Cyber Monday,” online retailers’ chance to cash in on the holiday buying frenzy.

Now consumers are being urged to open their wallets for “Giving Tuesday” (sometimes written #GivingTuesday), a day to raise funds for charitable causes.

The day was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation.

“When this started out a couple years ago we were pretty skeptical about it,” admitted Colleen Finn-Ridenhour, Senior Vice President of Development for Habitat for Humanity.

Just 2 more days until #GivingTuesday! The Scott Brothers, our newest Habitat Humanitarians, are urging you to donate and this year your gift will have double the impact. Learn more: https://t.co/W5zf1ZEqXq pic.twitter.com/qiSZ7wjOrt — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) November 26, 2017

But by 2015, Giving Tuesday had spread to 98 countries and raised approximately $177 million, according to the campaign’s official website.

“There’s been, in a short amount of time, a great deal of awareness around this campaign,” Finn-Redenhour told CNN. “As the public has become more familiar over the last couple of years we’ve seen folks raising their hands and joining in more significantly.”

“Giving Tuesday enables us to have a formal anchor on the calendar that ushers in and starts the season of giving,” said Ettore Rossetti, Director of Social Business Strategy and Innovation at Save the Children.

After Black Friday & Cyber Monday shopping deals have expired, #GivingTuesday offers us a chance to kick off the charitable season and get in the spirit of generosity. Learn how your donation can help us reach boys & girls in the U.S. and around the world: https://t.co/OGQznR7WDG pic.twitter.com/59xpGnJ7vT — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) November 27, 2017

“Our annual giving is growing [as a result of the campaign] but it’s also becoming globalized. It’s becoming not only a national day but an international giving holiday,” Rossetti said.

To take part in Giving Tuesday, all you need to do is pick a charity you trust and visit their website to donate. Many organizations are including the hashtag #GivingTuesday in their recent social media posts as a reminder.

Or, you can always head to cnn.com/impact and give to any of the charities featured there. Ultimately, the #GivingTuesday campaign aims to encourage people to donate to a cause that's important to them. How, or which one, isn't as important.