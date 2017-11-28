FDA issues warning on ‘bone treats’ for dogs

FORT MYERS, Fla. “Bone treats” could be killing your dog.

Approximately 15 dogs died after consuming the commercially available treats, veterinarians and pet owners told the Food and Drug Administration. Dozens of others have become ill, the FDA said.

Some of the treats are described as “ham bones,” “pork femur bones,” “rib bones,” and “smokey knuckle bones,” according to the FDA, which provides the following tips to safeguard your dog:

Chicken bones and other bones from the kitchen table can also cause injury when chewed by pets. So be careful to keep plates out of reach when you’re cooking or the family is eating.

Be careful what you put in the trash can. Dogs are notorious for helping themselves to the bones disposed of there.

Talk with your veterinarian about other toys or treats that are most appropriate for your dog. There are many available products made with different materials for dogs to chew on.

Pet owners would also be wise to keep an eye on their dogs when they’re around any chew toy or treat, especially one they haven’t had before, according to Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.