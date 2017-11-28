Panther hit, killed by vehicle in south Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) A Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther’s remains were found Thursday on Daniels Parkway. Officials say the panther was 2 years old.



It’s the 23rd fatal collision this year, of 28 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther’s remains.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeastern United States but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.



