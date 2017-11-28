Crashes snarl traffic in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two crashes caused backups Monday morning on Del Prado Boulevard.

The first crash was happened at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, according to a WINK News viewer. It was minor, but delays are resulting from the wreck, according to Waze and Google Maps.

The second crash happened on Del Prado Boulevard South near Savona Parkway, according to Waze and Google Maps.

The circumstances leading up to the separate crashes, vehicles involved and any injuries were unclear.

MORE: Crash snarls traffic near Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers