Crash kills motorcyclist in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 74-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries he suffered in a Monday afternoon crash.

Dennis Michael Mortiz, of the 200 block of Lido Drive in Punta Gorda, was pronounced dead at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda police said. He was taken after the two-vehicle wreck at Burnt Store Road and Royal Poinciana.

The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt, according to police.

It’s unclear how the crash took place. Officers continue to investigate.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor, police said.