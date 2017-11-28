Collier parents fight for day from school on Rosh Hashanah

NAPLES, Fla. A group of parents wants Collier County schools to let students out for Rosh Hashanah.

The school district recently released a proposed academic calendar for 2019-20 and a survey asking for feedback, leading the group to protest the lack of a day off for the holiday that marks the Jewish new year.

“This is going back to the old ways where we are not honoring people’s beliefs and their religion,” parent Charla Goodknight said.

“Typically I think Jewish people feel there’s not much prejudice here, but its hard to feel like there’s not prejudice behind the decision to reverse something we fought so hard to get,” fellow parent Melissa Kahn said.

The calendar is still subject to change. Click here to take the school district’s survey.

