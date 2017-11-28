Collier County Sheriff’s Office SUV involved in crash

NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was hurt Tuesday morning in a crash involving a Collier County Sheriff’s Office SUV, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The wreck happened around 10:44 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Lakewood Boulevard, according to the FHP. The SUV collided with a white Audi SUV, FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of the roadblock were unclear. The FHP is investigating.