Collier County Sheriff’s Office SUV involved in crash

Published: November 28, 2017 12:48 PM EST
NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was hurt Tuesday morning in a crash involving a Collier County Sheriff’s Office SUV, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The wreck happened around 10:44 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Lakewood Boulevard, according to the FHP. The SUV collided with a white Audi SUV, FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said.
The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of the roadblock were unclear. The FHP is investigating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR