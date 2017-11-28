City to suspend fishing on Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. Fishing enthusiasts will need to find another place to cast their reels.

The City of Naples will suspend fishing at Naples Pier to complete repairs to damage sustained from Hurricane Irma, according to the city. The area spans west of the beach and the concession stand.

The city cited health, safety and congestion concerns for visitors fishing in the area.

The suspension will go into effect Wednesday and is expected to last until August 2018, according to the city.

For more information on fishing, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.