Arrest made in Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Seminole Heights killings.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III faces four counts of first-degree murder, Tampa officials said during a press conference.

A tip led officers to an Ybor City McDonald’s restaurant at East 13th Avenue where they cordoned off and searched a red Ford Mustang with black rally stripes. One person was taken into custody to be questioned by detectives. A gun was also recovered, Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Dozens of officers and nearby residents convened at the McDonalds, as well as Tampa police leadership and members of the ATF.

“It’s just the way things are progressing,” Dugan said of his feelings during an earlier press conference. “Things are starting to fall in place. We had that before and ultimately it led to nothing. I’m guarded because I’ve been down this road before. It’s day 51 that we’ve been doing this.”

10News reporter Eric Glasser spoke with a female employee of that McDonalds who said it was a male co-worker who was taken in for questioning. The man worked at the restaurant for two months and the woman described him as “an odd character.”

She also said the man handed the manager a gun and that the manager alerted an officer who happened to be in the restaurant at the time.

Tuesday’s developments comes just a few days after Ronald Felton, the fourth victim, was buried.

“It’s been two weeks since Ronald Felton was murdered,” Dugan said. “It’s been a long time for the families and cops. So I’m guarded, but I’m optimistic. It’s going to be a long night.”

Information from WTSP was used in this report.