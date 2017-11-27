Wreaths Across America honor fallen soldiers with gravesite wreaths

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A national charity will honor men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms at cemeteries across the country this Christmas.

Wreaths Across America will lay wreaths at gravesites of the fallen soldiers on December 16 in Lee and Collier counties. You can offer money for wreath sponsorships starting at $15 for one wreath.

Sponsorships are due by December 1.

To donate or volunteer to lay wreaths visit the Lee County or Collier County website for Wreaths Across America.