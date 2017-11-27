Woman grieves after losing sister in deadly DUI crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. Cameron Holmes helped lead a local team to nearly winning a state title last year, but now he might end up in state penitentiary.

Holmes, a former assistant high school basketball coach at Southwest Florida Christian Academy in Fort Myers was arrested for driving under the influence and a deadly hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old Helen Heastie.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue. Heastie died later at a hospital.

Heastie’s sister Jenene heard about her sister’s passing today, on her birthday.

“And today is my birthday, and I felt something was wrong all day,” Jenene said.

Jenene said she didn’t even know her sister died until WINK News called her.

“We Googled the information and it was already on the internet,” Jenene said. “And that no one even called to say what happened.”

Jenene said her brother was also killed by a drunk driver.

“My eldest brother was killed by a drunk driver when he was 12,” Jenene said, “To know that she was killed by a drunk driver as well, I don’t even know what to say.”

Southwest Florida Christian Academy has placed Holmes, 28, on administrative leave in the wake of the crash, Head of School Lisa Kleinmann said.

Holmes is out on $100,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 26.