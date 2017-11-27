US Education secretary Betsy DeVos to tour SWFL schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. U.S. Secretary of Education Besty DeVos will tour two schools Monday here in Southwest Florida.

DeVos will accompany Rep. Francis Rooney at Florida Southwestern State College on 8099 College Parkway, and Lake Park Elementary School on 1295 14th Ave. N. in Naples, according to education officials. The tours will focus on career technical education, job training, the STEM curriculum and parental empowerment.

MORE: Betsy DeVos clears another hurdle in early morning Senate vote

Along with tours of both campuses, the two will also participate in a round table with school officials and students at the college.

The tour of FSW will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the tour of Lake Park will happen from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE: Senate confirms DeVos as education secretary

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews