Train carrying toxic chemicals derails in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) Residents are asked to close their windows and stay indoors after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in Polk County.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, a fire truck came across several rolled over and mangled train cars early Monday morning on Kathleen and Strickland roads in Lakeland.

Crews say the train is carrying molten sulfur, and the chemical leaked from the train.

Authorities have not issued any evacuations yet, but they are going door-to-door asking residents who live on Strickland Road to close their windows, turn off the air conditioning, and stay inside.