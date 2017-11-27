Tampa couple killed in Alligator Alley crash

WEST BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. A man and a woman died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alligator Alley, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Tampa residents Kevin Tyler Livingston, 42, and Michele Makiyama Livingston, 35, were traveling westbound in a 2003 Ford Expedition on Alligator Alley near mile marker 33 when the rear tire tread separated, according to the FHP.

Kevin lost control, and the Ford went off the road and into a canal, State troopers said.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to State troopers.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear, but it’s under investigation, State troopers said.

It’s also unclear if alcohol was a factor for Kevin.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

