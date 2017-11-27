Stay-at-home moms and salaries: How much are they worth?

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) How much should a mom be paid for being a mom? Twenty thousand? Or five times that? Ivanhoe took a look at the issue of salaries for mothers.

“I clean up pee that hasn’t made it in the potty,” said Abby Brundage, a Radio Host and mother.

Francine Fernandez, a Magazine Publisher and mother talked about her day, “come home clean, get the kitchen cleaned up. Get the dog fed.”

Liza Garcia, a Principal Partner at Now SC Press and a mother said, “I’m needing 5 cups of coffee.”

Either toasting a good day.

Or cleaning the toast up.

And getting down and dirty.

“That’s definitely underappreciated,” said Shirley Jump, an author and mother.

A housewife’s base salary should be for a 40 hour week would be $48,509 according to salary.com. Adding in 52 hours of overtime and her annual paycheck jumps to $143,000. And that doesn’t include the intangibles.

It’s a good thing men don’t set women’s salaries as housewives. From insure dot com researchers, just 28 percent of men think moms should earn 75 thousand dollars a year … while almost as many men say the mom job isn’t even worth 25 thousand dollars a year.

But would your partner pay up with half of their paycheck?

There are many groups that advocate for women’s equal pay. But none for motherly wages. In the seventies, “wages for housework” founder Selma James pushed for money for the unwaged work in the home but the movement never got any traction. Around the world, women spend at least four-point-five hours on unpaid work per day. That’s more than double compared to men.