Restoration project to begin on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. A stretch of sand on Fort Myers Beach impacted by Hurricane Irma will soon be restored.

The project will begin Monday at the Crescent Beach Family Park on 1100 Estero Blvd, according to project organizers.

Portions of the park will close due to safety concerns, which could cause delays on the island, according to officials. Workers will be posted near the park to minimize traffic.

The project is expected to take approximately one month to complete and cost county taxpayers $105,300, according to officials.

The 2.25-acre beach park is comprised of a picnic area, restrooms, handicap parking, two sand volleyball courts on a 400-yard stretch of the Gulf, according to organizers.

For more information on the project, visit the county parks website.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews