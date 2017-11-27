Power restored to LCEC customers after widespread outage

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Power has been restored to many Lee County Electric Cooperative customers in Southwest Florida after being knocked out for more than an hour.

LCEC posted on Twitter to say its power supplier made quick repairs, restoring power for all LCEC customers.

Power supplier made repairs asap, all customer's restored — LCEC (@LCECSWFL) November 28, 2017

LCEC spokeswoman Karen Ryan said the south system is served by a transmission line from its power supplier. The power supplier had an issue with its equipment, impacting all 45,000 customers.

“Our supplier worked quickly to identify the issue and make repairs,” Ryan said.

Ryan said that the supplier will continue to analyze to prevent any future issues.

Marco Island was not impacted because it is served from a different source, Ryan said.