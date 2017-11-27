News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Hurricane Central
Irma Recovery
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
60°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
US Education secretary Betsy DeVos to tour SWFL schools
Restoration project to begin on Fort Myers Beach
Train carrying toxic chemicals derails in Polk County
City, Confederate veterans to enter mediation over Tennessee statue
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to wed next year
Cyber Monday: your sales guide
California Christmas tree farm targeted by thieves
Cyber Monday: your sales guide
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
AP source: Florida hires Dan Mullen as next football coach
Trump labels father of UCLA player an ‘ungrateful fool’
Cubs to make rare spring training appearance in SWFL
Red Sox to put spring training tickets on sale Dec. 2
Call for Action
Hurricane Central
Irma Recovery
60°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
November 27, 2017 7:38 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Cool morning, partly cloudy for Monday
Partly cloudy, pleasant for Saturday
Latest forecast
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media