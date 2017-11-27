Collier schools ask for feedback on 2019-20 academic calendar with survey

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Collier County Public School District has posted a draft calendar for the 2019-2020 academic school year. The District says they are doing this in an effort to gather feedback from employees, parents, and community and have included a survey.

The survey allows for specific input and will be available until 6:00 p.m. on December 22, 2017.

To view the draft calendar and provide your input, visit collierschools.com