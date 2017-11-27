Cape Coral woman, 32, dies from injures in Thanksgiving crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A driver involved in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Veterans Parkway has died, Cape Coral police said.

Kennya L. Gonzalez Ojeda, 32, was wounded when the 2006 Toyota Prius she was driving was hit by a 2001 Ford Mustang near the intersection of Country Club Boulevard, according to police. Ojeda was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The Ford, driven by 36-year-old Kenneth A. Graves, also struck a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Crystal M. Binkley, 34, who was uninjured, police said. Graves suffered serious injuries, but he’s expected to recover.

The crash tied up Veterans Parkway for hours. All of the drivers were Cape Coral residents.

