Body found in Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A body was discovered Monday afternoon in a canal, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police are conducting a death investigation by the canal on the 3200 block of Southwest Second Avenue, but details are limited.

A man said he spotted the body floating in the water, used his fishing pole and dragged it to shore. He didn’t initially believe the remains were human.

Police took the remains away in a body bag, the man said.

