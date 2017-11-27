Arrest made after gunfire exchanged near Fort Myers funeral

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man was arrested after an exchange of gunfire near a church where a funeral had just taken place.

Brodrick Crawford, 23, is accused of firing shots from a blue Dodge van close to the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church at American Avenue and Mitchell Court, just southeast of Dr. Martin Luther King and Veronica Shoemaker boulevards.

Police described the gunfire as an exchange between the van and “a citizen,” and said the citizen was unhurt.

Officers found a van that matched the description of the one at the scene, police said. They discovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol along with two spent casings inside the van that matched one of the casings found at the scene, police said.

Crawford is at the Lee County Jail facing the following charges:

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person

Shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, public or private buildings, occupied or not occupied.

Probation violation

