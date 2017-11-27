Arrest made in Fort Myers deadly DUI hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a driving under the influence and a deadly hit-and-run, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Cameron Holmes is facing charges related to the death of 53-year-old Helen Heastie, according to police. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

Heastie died later at a hospital.

Holmes’ wife drove with him to the scene with his wife following the crash and told officers “he believed he came in contact with something,” police said in a press release. Officers then noticed Holmes had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and was swaying, with slow and slurred speech, according to police.

Holmes took a field sobriety test but refused a breath test, police said. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

He faces charges of DUI and hit-and-run involving death.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews