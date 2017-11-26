US Coast Guard rescues diver in Naples

Published: November 26, 2017 4:15 PM EST
Updated: November 26, 2017 4:21 PM EST
Courtesy Photo U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. A 26-year-old diver was rescued Sunday 31 miles west of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Crew members aboard a 27-foot boat, Reel Cowboy, called for help at around 12:40 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The crew reported the diver was in and out of consciousness and needed emergency assistance.

The diver was air lifted to North Naples Hospital in stable condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

 

Writer:Katherine Viloria
