Naples high speed chase ends in arrest

NAPLES, Fla. One person was arrested early Saturday morning after a high speed chase resulted in a crash on Vanderbilt Beach Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Herbert Lopez, 21, of Naples, is accused of racing another driver at around 4:24 a.m. on Airport Pulling Road, deputies said.

Following a high speed chase, Lopez crashed into park benches on Vanderbilt Beach Road and fled on foot, deputies said. He was found at around 7 a.m. and was taken to North Collier Hospital.

Lopez is accused of driving a Yukon Denali reported missing a few weeks ago, deputies said.

Bond has not yet been set for Lopez.

Reporting by Hayley Milon