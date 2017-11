Partly cloudy, mild temperatures for Sunday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high 77 degrees with areas of isolated rain Sunday, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“We do have some rain to start off your morning, but it doesn’t look like it will be an all day event,” Silverang said. “The second half of your day is going to look a lot better than the first.”

