Driver forces pregnant woman off the road in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 13-weeks pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after an angry driver hit her car twice forcing her into a median on McGregor Boulevard.

“He did not stop,” Rachel Cobb said. “It was wrong. I mean he put not only my life in danger, but he put my babies life in danger too and that to me is heartbreaking.”

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby explains how bystanders jumped in to help.

MORE: North Naples man receives 5 years for deadly road rage crash

Reporter: Chris Grisby



