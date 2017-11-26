At least 2 killed in Alligator Alley crash

NAPLES, Fla. At least two people were killed in a crash Sunday on Alligator Alley, according to CBS Miami.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Alligator Alley near mile marker 33, the Florida Highway Patrol said. All of the northbound lanes on Alligator Alley from U.S. 27 were blocked.

Authorities say a vehicle was submerged into a canal off the side of the highway, CBS Miami said. A rescue diving mission is ongoing.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, the FHP said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.